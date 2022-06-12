Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Update

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF remained flat at $$3.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

