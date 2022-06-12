Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.71.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire State Realty OP (ESBA)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.