Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.