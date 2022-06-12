Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Short Interest Update

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 386.7% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EPWR stock remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Friday. 4,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

