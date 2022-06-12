Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Lifted to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enerplus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 69,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

