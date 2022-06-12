Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Raised to “Buy” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$25.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.05.

ERF opened at C$22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.55. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$23.29.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.4199998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.56%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

