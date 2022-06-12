Engine Capital Management LP Acquires 96,560 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,560 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises 15.1% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Engine Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Dell Technologies worth $57,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 333,876 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,150 over the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DELL stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Dell Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.