Engine Capital Management LP Takes $11.87 Million Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 685,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,873,000. Blucora makes up approximately 3.1% of Engine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Hill Path Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,312,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after buying an additional 1,831,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 91.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 127,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after buying an additional 89,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Blucora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $307.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Blucora Profile (Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.