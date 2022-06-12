Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,590 ($32.46) to GBX 2,200 ($27.57) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.13) to GBX 2,060 ($25.81) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,372.50.

Entain stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. Entain has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

