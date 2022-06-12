Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.57% of Entegris worth $107,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,611,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,741,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $103.90 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.19.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

