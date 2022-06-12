Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Up 433.3% in May

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.99. 216,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,296. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,093,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,701,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $106,098.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,082,078.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 627,868 shares of company stock worth $4,477,199. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the third quarter worth $152,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

