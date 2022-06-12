Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $33,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $270.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.04. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.37 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 145.70%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.20.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.