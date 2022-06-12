EtherGem Market Cap Achieves $90,279.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $90,279.00 and approximately $1,235.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EtherGem

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

