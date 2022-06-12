EUNO Hits Market Cap of $1.64 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $5.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EUNO has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00159018 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,563,845,602 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

