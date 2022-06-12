Evercore ISI Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $360.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI to $360.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.86.

NYSE:HD opened at $289.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a one year low of $279.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

