Everipedia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.76 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $50.85 million and $4.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.80 or 0.00338415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00430767 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,271 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

