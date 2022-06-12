ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

EXLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.40.

ExlService stock opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. ExlService has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $154.98.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,113 shares of company stock valued at $542,226 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

