Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the May 15th total of 837,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:DUO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 105,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $53.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

