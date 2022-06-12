Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2022

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACEGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.74 and a 200-day moving average of $223.08. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $178.87 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

