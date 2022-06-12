Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE opened at $181.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $297,543,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.