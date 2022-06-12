Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Down 2.7%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.01 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.02 ($0.21). 31,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 529,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Ferro-Alloy Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The stock has a market cap of £66.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.67.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro-Alloy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.