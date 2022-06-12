Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the May 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.0 days.

Shares of Fibra Danhos stock remained flat at $$1.01 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

