Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity China Special Situations stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.41) on Friday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 1-year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 425.50 ($5.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.29.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

