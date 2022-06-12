Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fidelity China Special Situations stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.41) on Friday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 1-year low of GBX 211.50 ($2.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 425.50 ($5.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 246.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 276.29.
Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (Get Rating)
