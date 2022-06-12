Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.14.

NYSE:FIS opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

