Financial Comparison: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GigaMedia and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.36 -$3.42 million ($0.34) -4.91 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 4.23 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than GigaMedia.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -65.36% -7.09% -6.48% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GigaMedia and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 119.53%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats GigaMedia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

