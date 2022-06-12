Financial Survey: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) vs. Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE)

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Zendesk alerts:

This table compares Zendesk and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -16.91% -36.18% -6.69% Greenidge Generation N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zendesk and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 6 4 0 2.40 Greenidge Generation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zendesk presently has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.47%. Greenidge Generation has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 602.70%. Given Greenidge Generation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Zendesk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.34 billion 5.95 -$223.64 million ($2.00) -32.49 Greenidge Generation $107.28 million 0.44 -$44.48 million N/A N/A

Greenidge Generation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Summary

Greenidge Generation beats Zendesk on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.