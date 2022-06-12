FIO Protocol Market Cap Reaches $25.06 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $25.06 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 795,607,206 coins and its circulating supply is 592,089,340 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

