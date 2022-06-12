First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FACO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

