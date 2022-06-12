First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FACO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.63. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164. First Acceptance has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.
First Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
