First Affirmative Financial Network Has $288,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

First Affirmative Financial Network reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Cintas were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.22.

CTAS opened at $374.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.59. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $350.18 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

