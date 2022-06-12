First Affirmative Financial Network Increases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.30 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

