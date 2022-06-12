First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,543 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.88.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

Trex Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.