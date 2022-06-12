First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 1,177 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Affirmative Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 562.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

