First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

First Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:FMG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 58,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 37,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$17.52 million and a PE ratio of -131.67.
About First Mexican Gold (CVE:FMG)
Further Reading
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for First Mexican Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mexican Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.