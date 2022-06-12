First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the May 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 430,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $4,365,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter.

FDNI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 1,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,842. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

