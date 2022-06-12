First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.34 and last traded at $51.34. Approximately 151,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 279,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.93.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.