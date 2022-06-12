First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LDSF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,048. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

