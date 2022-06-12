First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the May 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of LDSF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 51,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,048. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.