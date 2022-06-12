First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,113,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 409,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,858 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $46.58 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.