First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Short Interest Up 110.4% in May

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 110.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. 4,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,279. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $136.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

