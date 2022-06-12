First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Raised to $19.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,104,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,531,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,732,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

