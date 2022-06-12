Flamingo (FLM) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Flamingo (FLM) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $37.03 million and approximately $595.20 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00369968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00037136 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00469598 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

