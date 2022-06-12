FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Short Interest Update

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, an increase of 203.5% from the May 15th total of 60,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 40,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 91.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

FPAY traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.13. 35,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,181. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.45. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

