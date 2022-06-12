Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 213 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Linde by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,607,000 after buying an additional 955,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,419,000 after buying an additional 426,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $310.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

