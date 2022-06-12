Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,679 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $73.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.