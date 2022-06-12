Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 1,961 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after buying an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,515,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,734,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $95.49 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

