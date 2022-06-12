Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 3,108 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Shares of OTIS opened at $73.29 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

