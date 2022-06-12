Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 8,554 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 555,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.46. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $28.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

