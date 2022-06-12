Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandler Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,000,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

