Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $169.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

