Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 44,385 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,087 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,402,000 after purchasing an additional 204,162 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $130.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

