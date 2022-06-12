Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celanese by 24.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Celanese by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 46.7% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Shares of CE opened at $145.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

