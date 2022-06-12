FortKnoxster 24-Hour Volume Tops $263,381.00 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 12th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $263,381.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FortKnoxster Profile

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

